Hartford High School recognized this year’s class of graduating seniors for the awards and scholarships each individual had earned on Friday afternoon.
“In the span of just over an hour and 13 minutes, we were able to award this class with a little bit over $25,000 worth of scholarships,” said Principal Doug Hes.
Local families and organizations ranging from Hartford State Bank to the City of Neosho Rapids to the Hartford High School Class of 1979 gave out 41 awards and scholarships.
Additionally, senior Andy Andrews, sophomore RayAnne Herron and junior Shayden Sull were inducted into the National Honor Society.
Brooke Finnerty, the class valedictorian, a Governor’s Scholar and a first-generation college attendee, was allowed to present an award to Jane Kelley, a teacher at Harford High.
“I would like to present this to someone who has worked tirelessly and is one of the most dedicated people that we know to our school district,” Finnerty said through tears. “She has had such a positive effect on all her students and this person possesses all of the characteristics and behaviors of a role model and makes the world a better place. This teacher loves her students like her own and is constantly figuring out ways to better herself and also to better her students. She’s the spark and she’s my inspiration.”
USD 252 Superintendent Mike Argabright took time to address the 17 seniors who will graduate at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“It may seem like it’s been a long time, but when you look back, everything goes fast and it speeds up from here on, just so you know that,” he said. “Congratulations. We’re proud of you and proud of your accomplishments. … Take time to thank your parents, your grandparents and those guardians and those special people that have helped you and supported you along the way throughout all the years. Handshakes and hugs go a long way. Take your time to do that.”
Argabright also offered some advice to the students on how to spend their final week of public school.
“Over the next week, I hope you take a moment to reach out to those teachers and staff at both Neosho Rapids and Hartford who were special people to you, that made a difference to you, that believed in you, whoever that might be,” he said. “Please take time and go thank them, whether it’s an email, hopefully it’s in person, maybe a phone call. It will mean the world to them.”
Argabright credited the school district’s faculty and staff for the work they put into helping this graduating class grow up and thanked the families of the seniors for sharing their kids.
Hes reported that all family members would be allowed to attend Saturday’s commencement ceremony and that he had authorized the addition of more seating so more tickets would soon come available.
