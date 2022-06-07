Rose Marie Teresa Wilson, 76, of Augusta, KS, formerly of Emporia, KS passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Andover, KS.
Memorial graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS.
Rose was born in Frankfurt, Germany, on August 21, 1945. On May 23, 2017 she married Gene Wilson in Augusta, KS who survives her. She is also survived by: son, David Furst; daughter, Gabriella Lovato; grandchildren, Sean, Katrina, John, Stephanie, and Kaitlin; and sister, Lily.
She was preceded in death by her father, Josef Hoecken; her mother; sons, Michael Lovato and Robert Shelton; sister, Krysta.
Memorial donations may be made to a GoFundMe in Rose’s name at https://www.gofundme.com/f/rosie-wilson-funeral?qid=0c7894e9e7c4e728dcbd1b20e0a95441, American Heart Association, 1861
N Rock Rd #380, Wichita, KS 67206, or American
Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
