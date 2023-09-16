Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.