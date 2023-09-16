Construction on the Peyton St. water main improvements is set to begin next week.
According to the City of Emporia, the contractor will start the week of Sept. 18. The project will consist of the construction of a new water main along 12th Ave. from Topeka St. to Peyton St., along Peyton St. from 12th Ave. to 6th Ave. and along South Ave. from Peyton St. to Carter St.
During the project, there will be the following traffic impacts:
- Along 12th Avenue (within the project), lane shifts and drop of the center turn lane.
- Along Peyton Street (within the project), one-way traffic will be southbound only, with a signed Peyton Street northbound truck route detour.
- Along South Avenue (within the project), one-way traffic will be eastbound only.
The project is expected to last into the spring of 2024, weather permitting.
Residents are encouraged to follow all construction traffic controls as posted and find alternate routes if possible.
For questions, please contact the City of Emporia Engineering Department at 620-343-4260 or email at eng@emporiaks.gov, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.