ANITA LOUISE HAAG HALEY BURENHEIDE

Anita Haag Haley Burenheide, 80, of Olpe, Kansas died September 27th, 2019 at Saint Lukes Hospital, Overland Park, KS.
Anita was born April 4, 1939 at home in Olpe, Kansas, daughter of John A. and Irma M. Striegel Haag.
Anita married David D. Haley on September 2, 1957 in Olpe, Kansas. He died August 19th, 1982. She later married Fred G. Burenheide, June 10, 1986 in Houck, Arizona. He passed away September 12, 2011.
Surviving family are her five children: sons, Daniel J Haley, Olathe, KS, James D. Haley, Hutchinson, KS; daughters, Kathrine A McClenny (Mike), Durango, CO, Janeille T. Ditlevson, Westerville, OH, and Angela J. Ponomarenko (Victor), Olathe, Kansas; step sons, Bruce, Bob, and Scott Burenheide, Emporia, Dale and Doug Burenheide, Olpe, and Daniel Burenheide, Granbury, Texas and step-daughter, Kimberly Clayton, Lexington, North Carolina; brothers, Brother Michael H Haag, OFM, Saint Michaels, AZ, Richard J Haag (Janet), Emporia, KS; sisters, Phyllis M. Wilson (John), Bel Aire, KS, Marilyn R. Allen, Park City, KS, Wilma A Flattery (John), Bel Aire, KS, Elizabeth J. Geraghty (Pat), Emporia, KS, Carol R. Hurley (Gil) Dallas, TX; also 30 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John A Haag and Irma M Striegel Haag; brothers, Irvin Haag, Donald F Haag, Robert L Haag, and John W. Haag; sisters, Joan A. LaCour (Joe), Margaret I. Gennette; also one great granddaughter, Ashley Jane Stottlemire.
Anita was an alumni of Olpe High School - class of 1957. She was a homemaker when her children were young. She enjoyed many years of working in downtown Emporia as a sales person. In addition, she served as assistant director of the Lyon County Historical Museum (known now as Lyon County Historical Center and Historical Society). She was instrumental in the launch of the museum; responsible for curating, accessioning, and designing displays and exhibits.
Anita was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, enjoyed birds and nature, made baby blankets for each of her grandchildren, and had a special caring quality especially for her mother, brother Don, and late husband Fred when their health failed. She served side by side with Fred volunteering with the Olpe Fire Department, Knights of Columbus, Saint Joseph Catholic Church, and the Olpe Community. She was a member of the Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Olpe, Kansas. Her unwavering Christian faith was a great witness to her children, family, and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, October 7th, 2019 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Olpe, Kansas. The Mass will be celebrated by Father Daniel Coronado of the church. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Olpe.
The Rosary will be recited at the church Sunday, October 6th at 7:00 P.M. The family will receive friends at the church 30 minutes prior to the Rosary.
Memorial contributions can be made to either Emporia Public Library or Saint Joseph Catholic Church and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
