Review by Molly Chenault
“The Kaiju Preservation Society” by John Scalzi, Tor Books, 2022, $26.99.
When COVID-19 sweeps through New York City, Jamie Gray is stuck as a dead-end driver for food delivery apps. That is, until Jamie makes a delivery to an old acquaintance, Tom, who works at what he calls “an animal rights organization.” Tom’s team needs a last-minute grunt to handle things on their next field visit. Jamie, eager to do anything, immediately signs on.
What Tom doesn’t tell Jamie is that the animals his team cares for are not here on Earth. Not our Earth, at least. In an alternate dimension, massive dinosaur-like creatures named Kaiju roam a warm, human-free world. They’re the universe’s largest and most dangerous panda and they’re in trouble.
It’s not just the Kaiju Preservation Society who have found their way to the alternate world. Others have, too. And their carelessness could cause millions back on our Earth to die.
Lately, I’ve found myself reaching for more lighthearted books to pass the time. Maybe it’s my shortening attention span or the fact that the news cycle is overwhelming, but either way it’s what I’m in the mood for. I actually avoided reading this book for several months because I thought it was going to be a gritty, hopeless take on a fun science fiction concept. Luckily, it was not! From the beginning, The Kaiju Preservation Society was a fun, tongue-in-cheek story that explored concepts such as “what if giant godzilla monsters were real?” and “what if you were offered a steady, high-paying job with no strings attached?” You know, science fiction.
Although cliche in some aspects, I think that Scalzi used all tropes to his advantage and created a reasonably fast-paced story with just enough pseudo-science thrown in that I felt smart for reading it. Jamie is a sardonic protagonist with an appetite for payback and good taste in friends. Possibly the most unbelievable thing was not the giant nuclear monsters, but the concept that a government-funded facility would run so smoothly. But hey, it’s fiction.
If you’re in the mood for a playful romp around godzilla’s feet, give The Kaiju Preservation Society a try!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.