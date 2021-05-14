VFW Fundraiser Dance
VFW Post 1980 welcomes the community to a fundraising dance from 8 - 11 p.m. May 22 at 932 Graphic Arts Rd. South Fork will perform. Admission is $5 per person and the public is welcome to attend.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire Community Center will have their monthly pancake breakfast from 7 - 9:30 a.m. May 22 at the Admire Community Center, 100 E. 3rd St.
Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fried potatoes, sausage, juice and coffee. A free will donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward maintaining the community center. The North Lyon County Museum will be open.
Biscuits & Gravy fundraiser
for Tucker Lee
The Lyon County Fair Board is sponsoring a fundraiser benefiting Tucker Lee will be held 7 - 11 a.m. June 5 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, 2700 US-50. Lee was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Donations can also be made to the Tucker Lee Medical Benefit Fund at ESB Financial. Funds will help Lee see Dr. Faber in Boston, Mass.
T-shirts are also being sold through Shelbys Sassy Designs online at https://shelbyssassydesigns.square.site/product/tucker-lee-fundraiser/485.
Welcome back family kick-off party
New Life Christian Church, 1505 Road 175 in Emporia, is welcoming the community to its Welcome Back Family Kick Off Party from 5 - 8 p.m. June 5 at the church. A BBQ dinner, yard games, carnival games and prizes, bounce house, music and color powder game are some of the activities. Wear a white shirt if you want to participate in the color powder game.
On Sunday, June 6, the church will resume kids ministries. Beginning June 6, each Sunday an Adult Sunday School Class will be held at 9:30 a.m. and a Worship Service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Nursery for babies through non-potty trained children up to age 3, Little Kids Worship for potty trained children ages 3 - 6, and Bigs Kids Worship for ages 7 to grade 5 will be available during the Worship Service.
Check out the New Life CC Facebook page for more information on when the junior and senior high youth group will be meeting.
27th annual Flatland
Cruisers Car Show
The 27th annual Flatland Cruisers Car Show is set for 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. May 15. Show is open to all cars, trucks and motorcycles. First 100 entries receive dash plaques. Price to pre-register a vehicle is $15 or $18 on the day of the show.
Unique handmade trophies will be given out for club picks. Awards and prize drawings will be done at 3 p.m. DJ all day, food vendors, door prizes and silent auction. More information at emporiaflatlandcruisers.com.
Ashley’s Army Disc Golf Tournament
A disc golf tournament to benefit Ashley Rodak, who has recently suffered a relapse of leukemia, will be held from 12:30 - 4:20 p.m. May 30 at Derek Riley’s private course in Emporia. The funds raised will go toward medical expenses for Rodak’s upcoming bone marrow transplant.
Entry fee is $45 per doubles team. Register online at https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Ashley_s_Army_Cancer_Benefit_Tournament_2021.
Lunch and drinks provided following the round. Giveaways and raffle items will be available.
Youth painting class at the mall
Artist Celina Soukup will hold a painting class at the Flinthills Mall from 2:30 - 4 p.m. May 15 in the store space across from Hibbett Sports. Soukup will lead interested youth in a step-by-step instructional painting class in which they can create their own masterpiece.
Class is $20. Register by May 14 to attend online at: https://www.flinthillsmall.com/paint-night-registration or contact the mall office 620-342-4631.
Emporia Community Blood Drive
The Summer Full of Life Emporia Community Blood Drive will be held noon - 6 p.m. June 7 and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. June 8 at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave. To make a life-saving appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-RED-CROSS. Bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment. Give between May 28 - June 13 for a limited-edition Red Cross T-Shirt, while supplies last.
