Saturday marked a day of celebration and reflection in parts of the county as residents gathered at Bushong City Park to mark the completion of the North Lyon County Veterans Memorial.
While the reason for the celebration — a total of three additional stone plaques to be installed in order to honor hundreds more service members from the area — had, unfortunately, not yet arrived, the atmosphere was still jovial throughout. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests — many of whom had served in the arm forces in some capacity — were invited to partake in a complimentary fish fry which not only included a range of free food and live music, but also a chance to fellowship and share stories.
“We’re obviously kind of bummed that [the stones] couldn’t be delivered in time, but we still have everything paid for,” said NLC Veterans Memorial Founder Dianne Bedner-Smith. “I figured that was reason enough for celebration. Still, we expect those sometime in the next two months and I really just want to thank my husband, Gary, for all the hard work and dedication he’s put in so far with all the construction ...For the World War II section of the memorial alone, we list around 800 names, so people can expect plenty more men and women to be honored with the new plaques.”
The history of the memorial, Bedner-Smith said, stretches as far back as the War of 1812, and spans into modern conflicts in the Middle East. In addition to honoring the still-living service members of the area, the plaques especially salute those that paid the ultimate sacrifice or became prisoners of war, containing dedicated sections to the many brave nurses and other support positions that volunteered in armed conflicts, as well.
“This project has been going on since 2010, and you can really see all the work that everyone has put into it,” Bedner-Smith said. “My main feeling, and the feeling of all the people involved, is simply that we don’t want these individuals to be forgotten. Many of them sacrificed so much to serve, not just in terms of losing their lives, of course, but also the men and women that came back and were never the same. The least we can do for them is show that what they fought for matters to us.”
Although no one would blame Bedner-Smith for taking a short break after completing the longtime project, she maintains no plans of slowing down. Moving forward, she hopes to dedicate Bushong’s nearby bank building to members of the town that lost their lives fighting in World War II.
“Our little, small town here — which was actually about three or four times as big as it is now as far as the population goes back then — actually had 10 veterans that died fighting in WWII,” Bedner-Smith said. “So per-capita, we lost the most men in Kansas and a lot of people think we may have been one of the highest in per-capita deaths in the entire United States.
“Pictures of those men will be in the windows and above those pictures will be 10 stars. They used to put those stars up when someone had a family member die, so I think this will be a really cool tribute to some of our local heroes when we get it done. We are still looking for someone to do some woodwork for us, though.”
Those looking to volunteer, donate or simply find the latest updates on the North Lyon County Veteran’s Memorial projects can visit www.facebook.com/nlcvm for more information.
