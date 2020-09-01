A peculiar sight was had for some lucky Emporians as Cory Haag and some helpers rolled a red telephone booth down Merchant Street, Tuesday morning.
The telephone booth looked to be a replica of a London-style phone booth, frequently seen in popular shows like "Dr. Who."
Haag was reportedly transporting the booth to one of his office locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.