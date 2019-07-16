Support
Veterans: If you are a veteran in emotional crisis and need help right now, call this toll-free number 1-800-273-8255, available 24/7, and tell them you are a veteran or a family member of a veteran. All calls are confidential.
Counseling: Individual, couple, family and group counseling is available through the Emporia State University Community Counseling Services at the Earl Center, 1601 State St. Information: www.emporia.edu/teach/ccs, 341-5799.
Divorce Care Seminar, a group to find help and healing for the hurt of separation and divorce. Meetings are held from 6 — 8 p.m. on Sundays at New Life Christian Church, 1505 Rd. 175. Visit www.divorcecare.org or call 342-1144.
The Emporia Alzheimer’s Support Group meets from 7 - 8 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month in the lounge at the ESU Newman division of nursing. This meeting is for caregivers, families and friends of persons with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia diseases. For more information, call Paula Sauder, 342-4939.
The Family Resource Council meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each odd month and the Healthier Community Alliance/Local Interagency Council meets at 10:30 a.m. of each even month, both at First United Methodist Church.
Healing Through Hope is a suicide loss support group which meets the third Tuesday of each month in the ESU Memorial Union. Open to age 16 and older. Information: melissa@hopelinks.org, 620-208-9926.
Hope, a support group for those living with an acquired brain trauma, i.e., from head injury, trauma or stroke and those who experience similar neurological challenges. Members meet weekly at the Earl Center. Registration is required. Information: ESU Community Counseling Services, www.emporia.edu/teach/ccs, 341-5799.
Individualized Education Plan Support Group meets the third Monday each month in Cora Miller Hall, Newman School of Nursing, room 108. The meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. Information: 343-6800, ext. 2602.
Journey Together, a cancer support group meets at 6 p.m. the third Monday of the month at Central Care Cancer Center, 1401 W. 12th Ave. Journey Together is designed for all current cancer patients, caregivers and survivors. This includes people dealing with any type of cancer, and taking treatments at any locations. Questions: Shanna Clock at 620-794-8267. Facebook page is Journey Together.
Look Good, Feel Better is a free program from the American Cancer Society for women dealing with hair loss and skin changes from chemotherapy and radiation. Women will learn specific techniques to make the most of their appearance while undergoing treatment. Sessions are held at the Emporia Central Care Cancer Center, 1401 W. 12th Ave.: 342-0576.
MOPS: Mothers of Preschoolers meets from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Messiah Lutheran Church.
MS Connect support group meets the last Monday of each month in the Sunflower Room at Newman Regional Health.
Nar Anon, a weekly support group for family of addicts, meets 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 882 W. Fifth Ave. For information: 620-757-6212.
Parenting help: A parenting group is available to learn skills that make life with children easier and more satisfying. Members meet weekly at the Earl Center. Registration is required. Call ESU Community Counseling Services, www.emporia.edu/teach/ccs, 341-5799.
The Parkinson’s Support Group meets at 1:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. Information: 794-2146.
Pioneer Group of Narcotics Anonymous, 882 W. Fifth Ave. All meetings non-smoking. Noon and 8 p.m. Monday; 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; Noon, 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday; Noon and 6:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. Information: 855-732-4673.
Support for smokers who want to quit is available day or night from the Kansas Tobacco Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW 800-784-8669.
SOS Sexual Assault Survivors Group and Secondary Trauma Support Services (confidential): 342-7943.
Suicide Survivors, a support group for survivors of suicide loss, meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Sunflower conference room at Newman Regional Health. This group is open to survivors of suicide loss only.
Talking Books, visually impaired support group, meets at 1 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month at the Emporia Senior Center.
