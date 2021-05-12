Two familiar faces around town, along with the Emporia Police Department, are looking for some help after a hit and run accident Tuesday afternoon.
Zack Holub, 38, told The Gazette he was heading west with his miniature schnauzer, Tink, on his bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle.
"There was an impact followed by a loud revving from a vehicle speeding away," he said. "Then, it was me coming to sitting in a puddle. The vehicle hit me three-quarters of the way down the block and sped off, leaving its side mirror and a broken me sitting in the puddle."
A report filed with EPD shows the accident occurred around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of W. Sixth Ave. According to Sergeant Lisa Hayes, both EPD and Emporia EMS were initially dispatched.
At the time, Holub reported minor injuries and declined an ambulance before it arrived. His primary injury at the time of the accident was reportedly a cut from his glasses after falling off of his bike.
"Police arrived and learned a vehicle struck Holub on his left shoulder while he was traveling west on W. Sixth Ave," Hayes said in a written release. "Holub’s bicycle crashed and he fell. The suspect vehicle was also westbound and fled the scene after striking Holub."
Holub said it was later on that he realized he was actually much worse off than that. He went to Newman Regional Health Wednesday morning where emergency room doctors confirmed broken ribs.
Thankfully, he said, Tink wasn't injured.
"I know a lot of people have asked about that," Holub said. "I don't question why people are worried about whether she's OK."
His bicycle, which is his primary mode of transportation, was also unscathed.
Holub, who survived a stroke about 20 years ago after brain surgery, said while some posts on social media reported Holub's initial reluctance to seek medical treatment was related to a fear of incurring medical expenses, that was not the case.
"Looking back, I should have gone because I lost some time after that," he said. "It's kind of weird, but my well-being is something I'm thankful for at the end of the day. That's from my brain surgery and stroke — you want to paint the picture that you're OK. You're vertical, you're upright, you're moving, you're still talking. That's why I said I was OK in that situation."
Now on the mend, Holub just wants the driver who hit him and Tink to come forward, or help identifying the vehicle.
Hayes said EPD's investigation of the side mirror found on the scene suggests the suspect vehicle could be a black Ford Explorer or other Ford SUV. The vehicle will be missing its passenger side mirror.
If you have any information about this case, or any other crime, please contact the Emporia Police Department at 620 343-4225. You can also submit tips anonymously through Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620 342-2273 or through your online or mobile device at P3Tips.
Holub said the accident has forced him to cut back on his work hours to take time to recover. Those wishing to donate Walmart gift cards for groceries can drop those off at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1101 Neosho St., between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Thursday. Be sure to mention the gift is for "Zack Holub."
