Kansas is turning Blue on April 1 for Child Abuse Prevention.
Recognized nationally as Child Abuse Prevention Month, April is also a time to help families and our community thrive.
SOS Inc joins Kansas Children’s Service League, the Kansas chapter of Prevent Child Abuse America, for Wear Blue Day. Wear blue on April 1 to help raise awareness and in support of promoting positive childhood experiences for all Kansas children.
“All children deserve to live in stable, safe and nurturing environments,” said Bev Long, Program Development Manager/Supervisor for KCSL’s Healthy Families program. “While each family is unique, all parents and caregivers can benefit from additional supports. We can all help by ensuring children have positive experiences, and families have the resources they need, when they need them.
“Through the Healthy Families program, we provide education, awareness, parent-child bonding experiences, supports and resources. Children do not come with instruction manuals, so we help parents navigate the most important job they will ever have — raising a physically and emotionally healthy and productive child.”
Connie Cahoone, Executive Director for SOS, reiterates that their “organization is focused on child abuse prevention year-round as well. The staff know the reality of heart-breaking stories as innocent children confide in them and share the truth of their story. We provide each child with safety, resources, counseling and justice. We help to be the voice of these children and fight for their best interest.”
There are many additional ways that people can get involved in child abuse prevention. Some suggestions include planting a pinwheel garden to raise awareness of prevention programs that help families cope with stress and trauma; reaching out to parents in your life to cultivate relationships, connection and environments that help every child thrive; or advocating for family-friendly workplace policies like paid leave.
All of these actions help grow a better tomorrow for all children. A city proclamation for Child Abuse Prevention Month will be signed on April 6.
If you are interested in additional information about how you an be involved, contact Long at blong@kcsl.org or by calling 620-794-8854.
