Sertoma Scholarship breakfast
The Sertoma Scholarship breakfast will be held from 7 - 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Emporia Senior Center, 603 E. 12th Ave. Tickets are $5 in advance or $6 at the door for All You Can Eat biscuits and gravy or sausage biscuit sandwiches. Meals are served with coffee, milk or juice.
Free American Sign Language classes
The American Sign Language Club of Emporia is once again offering free ASL classes to the community 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 30. All ages and abilities welcome. Classes will take place upstairs in the Memorial Union on the ESU campus. For more information follow @aslofemporia on Facebook.
Soup supper
The North Lyon County Senior Center in Allen will be holding its annual Soup Supper, Pie Auction and Quilt Raffle from 5 - 7 p.m. today. They will be serving sandwiches, a drink and homemade desserts along with chili and vegetable beef soup. A free-will donation is requested. The pie auction will start at approximately 6:15 p.m.
Southfork Band at the VFW
The VFW Post 1980 will welcome the Southfork Band with guest Marilyn Pierce for an evening of music and dancing, 7 p.m. Saturday at the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Entry is $5 per person.
Put on your dancing shoes and celebrate the end of summer and the start of cooler temperatures. Public is welcome to attend.
Mexican Supper for Sacred Heart
The 46th Annual Mexican Supper for Sacred Heart Catholic School will be 4:30 — 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sacred Heart, 106 Exchange St.
Tickets are on sale now for $8, or $9 at the door. They can be purchased from any student or by calling the school at 343-7394. Meal includes two homemade deep fried tacos, rice, chips and salsa, dessert and a drink. When you dine in or carry out, don’t forget to purchase a bag of 10 unfried tacos for $10 to take home. This is the school’s largest PTO fundraiser of the year with all net profits benefitting SHS’s PTO.
Neosho Rapids bazaar
and soup supper
The Neosho Rapids Methodist Church Annual Bazaar and Soup Supper will be held 5:30 p.m. Saturday the Neosho Rapids Grade School. Supper will be chili, vegetable soup, hot dogs, dessert and drink for a free will offering.
There will be a pie auction, silent auction, cake walks, craft and bake tables, cake decorating contest and games for kids. The Bazaar Quilt winner will be drawn.
Michael James Mette in concert
Christian artist Michael James Mette and the MJM7 band will perform a free concert 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Sacred Heart Church Parish Hall, 102 Exchange St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert is sponsored by St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, America’s Best Inn and Subway. For more information about the group visit mjm7.band.
EHS Class of 1958
The Emporia High School Class of 1958 is having a reunion Oct. 4-5. The event will start with attending an EHS football game with special seating Oct. 4 and tours of the Granada Theatre, the Sweet Granada Candy Shop, the Lyon County History Center and the old High School Oct. 5. In the evening the group will meet at the Emporia Country Club at 5:30 p.m. for cocktails and a buffet at 6:00 p.m. For reservations please contact Jeanette (Getz) Schmidt at 620-475-3574.
Volunteer workday at Pioneer Bluffs
The next volunteer workday at Pioneer Bluffs will be Oct. 5. The day begins around 8:30 a.m. with coffee in the Granary. Volunteer tasks vary from physical to nonphysical activities. Each volunteer workday ends with a free lunch.
Those interested in volunteering can just show up, or contact Executive Director Lynn Smith for more details at 620-753-3484 or lynn@pioneerbluffs.org, or visit pioneerbluffs.org.
VFW Post No. 1980 special meeting
A special meeting of VFW Post No. 1980 membership will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd. All members are encouraged to attend.
Proof of membership will be required to attend. Please remember to bring your VFW membership card. Further information can be obtained by contacting VFW Post 1980 by phone at 342-9864 or by email at VFW1980@gmail.com.
