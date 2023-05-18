Lois Catherine (Marshall) Balkenhol of Emporia, KS died peacefully Sunday, May 7, 2023, at her home of 68 years. The fourth of six daughters, she was born November 27, 1924, at the family farm southwest of McCune, Kansas to Talmadge “Bill” DeWitt and Dorothy (DeVaney) Marshall. Lois attended Stover Country School in Oswego where her father served on the Board of Education until his sudden death in 1932 at the age of 38. Living on a farm south of Zion Hill, her mother, a former schoolteacher, managed to survive with the help of generous loving neighbors. Lois was always drawn to music; a natural musician, she began piano lessons in grade school that were funded by her oldest sister when she began her teaching career. Lois also took up violin in high school, performing a solo recital her Junior year at Labette County Community High School in Altamont. She graduated high school in 1942 and attended Business School in Parsons, KS. Her first secretarial job was with the General Adjustment Bureau in Wichita, KS. Shortly thereafter, she transferred to the GAB office in Emporia where she met her husband, Jacob “Jake” Balkenhol. They were married July 17, 1948, in Emporia at the First Presbyterian Church. After raising her children, Lois worked part-time for the Girl Scout Council and Newman Regional Hospital.
Lois absolutely loved all children and thoroughly enjoyed being a mother and grandmother, and all that it entailed, committing herself to decades of volunteering as room mother, block mother, scout leader, field trip driver and helping with school fund-raisers. She and Jake loved to travel with the kids, a tent and a tent trailer. Every summer brought a two-week excursion to the Rockies, the Pacific Northwest, the Gulf of Mexico, the Atlantic Shore, New England or Southeast KS to visit family.
A life-long learner, Lois traveled to Ireland, Scotland, England and France in the 80’s with three of her sisters to do genealogy research. She also visited the Hawaiian Islands twice in the 90’s. Lois and Jake traveled well into retirement, having taken several train trips to California, Idaho and Vancouver, Canada.
Along with her husband, Lois was an avid flower and vegetable gardener and cook; they had a large organic garden in the country and would put up vegetables and jellies to last nearly all year. She loved to bake for family, friends, neighbors, church and school activities, her specialties being beautiful pies, breads and cinnamon rolls. Thanksgivings and birthdays at her home were always a special treat for the grandkids!
Lois was a very accomplished seamstress. Having learned from her mother during the depression how to salvage and remake clothing, she was very clever at creating something from nothing to make beautiful teacher-gifts, small quilts, clothes for her daughters and many stylish outfits, including the wedding gown two of her daughters shared and her mother-of-the-bride dresses.
She was very involved in her faith community at First Congregational Church, serving on committees, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, singing in the choir and playing piano and organ on Sundays for over 35 years. Lois was the oldest member of the First Congregational Church at her passing at the age of 98.
Being very kind and thoughtful, she always wanted to serve others in whatever capacity she could fill, typically accompanied by home-made food. As her friends and neighbors aged, Lois would make a point of visiting them at home or in the nursing home, often taking her sheet music so she could play piano for all the residents. Her passion was music, in whatever form. She loved attending musical programs at Emporia High School, ESU, the Emporia Arts Council and local churches. Music was both inspiring and healing for her; she loved sharing her God-given musical gift with others.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Jake; her sons, Barry and Jay; and her five sisters, Fern Monroe, Doris Mein, Marjorie Geren, Leah Sprecher and Ruth Evans. She is survived by her three sons and three daughters: Bruce of Emporia, Brett of Belleville, KS, Brian of Sabetha, KS, Brenda (Dwight) Lauer of Emporia, Beth (Leo) Crowell of Springfield, MO and Babette (Tom) Brekka of Santa Cruz, CA. Lois also leaves 14 grandchildren: Jessica, Adrienne, Aaron, Brandon, Ryan, Lyndsey, Kathryn, Joshua, Lucas, Anna, Candace, Marshall, Aidan, and Polina as well as 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to The Emporia Arts Council or Friends of the Emporia Zoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.