Erica Marie Wiggins, 38, of Tonganoxie, KS died August 14, 2020 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence, KS.
Erica was born March 16, 1982 in Pawhuska, Oklahoma the daughter of Susan (Priddy) Facklam and Larry Carman. She went to Grade School in Emporia a short time and then moved to Wichita where she graduated from Maize High School in 2000. She was on a traveling Gymnastics Team which she dearly loved. She was honored to carry the Olympic Torch in Wichita in 1996. She attended Coffeyville Community College 1 year and was a Cheerleader there. She enlisted in the Army and served 2 years; 1 year in Korea. After her honorable discharge she attended Wichita State University and received her Bachelor’s Degree. She married Benjamin Wiggins on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He survives.
Erica is preceded in death by her father, Larry Carman; grandparents, Willie and Francis Carman; grandfather, Leo Priddy; step-grandparents, Wayne and Norma Bastin. She is survived by her mother, Susan Facklam and husband Lennie of Linn Creek, MO; step-father, Russ Bastin and wife Sue of Rotanda West, FL; half-sister, Shanna (Carman) Vogeding of Bartlesville, OK; brother, Storm Bastin of Overland Park, KS; grandmother, Joy Priddy of Emporia, KS; also aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Erica had personality plus and was very vivacious. Her smile would light up a room. She loved life and was very determined. In fact she had not water skied in years and just recently at the Lake of the Ozarks accomplished just that. She will be missed dearly.
Graveside service will take place at the Garden Patio at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with viewing to take place the hour before. Due to the current health situation the family asks that those in attendance bring and wear masks. Social distancing will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the Humane Society or Emporia VFW Post 1890 in care of the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.