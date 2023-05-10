John Lee McGuire, of Emporia, entered into rest Monday, May 8, 2023, at his home. He was 75.
John was born September 7, 1947, in Atchison, KS to Oscar and Lila (Hofacre) McGuire; he was the oldest of 8. John grew up all over KS. He married Jennifer Ray on February 23, 1969, they had a daughter and later divorced. John and Marcella (Bettles) Parker were married July 31, 1987, in Council Grove. He and Marcella had a daughter, Alicia; John adopted Marcella’s son Brian.
John graduated from Emporia High School in 1965. He joined the Army serving from November 1, 1966 to August 27, 1968, where he worked as a Payroll Clerk in Vietnam. He later worked at Dolly Madison, IBP, Letwin’s, Flint Hills Lanes, Walmart, USD 253, and M and M Daycare.
John was a member of USBC. He bowled over 30 years, was a board member, President, League President, Secretary, and Treasurer. He was a youth bowling and youth travel league coach. John bowled a high series of 803 March 26, 2003.
John was a member of Post 5 American Legion and bowled in many bowling tournaments. He was a member of First Congregational Church where he served as a board member and was in the choir. He mowed a few years at the church.
John was a huge Chiefs Fan. He went to many home games with friends and family.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar McGuire and Lila McGuire Brierley; step-dad, David A. Brierley; a brother, Chuc Brierley; brother-in-law, Nate Krebbs; and a daughter. He is survived by his wife, Marcella; son, Brian McGuire; daughter, Alicia Chambers; son-in-law, A.J. Chambers; 3 grandsons, Weston, Dominic, and David; 2 granddaughters; 8 nieces; 8 nephews; sisters, Mary Mitchell, Kay Krebbs, Lori Carmen of OK; brothers, Frank (Elaine) McGuire of OH, Mic (Pam) McGuire of KS, Rich (Maria Dunn) McGuire of TX, Chuc McGuire of OK, Jeff (Virginia Harrison) Brierley of OK, and Michael Brierley of CO; long-time friends, Terry and Jennifer Dobbins.
Friends and family will gather for visitation at 10:00 a.m. at the American Legion Post 5 Monday, May 15, 2023. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow at 4 Mile Cemetery in Council Grove. Please come wearing your favorite sports team attire or color (GO CHIEFS!!!). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 5.
