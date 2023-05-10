John Lee McGuire

Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.