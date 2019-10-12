Emporia’s All Veterans Tribute will take place from Nov. 1 - 15 this year.
Multiple events include a parade, memorial service, Quilts of Gratitude presentation, veteran artist reception and exhibit, flag celebration, military roundtable, student essay and poster contest awards, numerous entertainment events, Freedom Fest and more.
This year, Freedom Fest has added a 12-mile Ruck March and is offering three separate rounds of disc golf to its already adventurous lineup of the Kansas Spur Challenge, Gravel City Freedom rides (16 or 40 miles) and the Freedom Run/Walk (5K or 1 mile).
As the founding city of Veterans Day, Emporia dedicates multiple days and events to honoring all veterans.
“Numerous community partners have stepped up and are offering events to recognize and honor veterans during the Tribute,” Emporia Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Susan Rathke said. “There are so many things going on that there really is something for everyone to enjoy.”
Entities presenting events include Emporia State University, Emporia Arts Center, Emporia Granada Theatre, Emporia Public Library, Emporia Main Street, Emporia Regional Quilters Guild, ESB Financial, Emporia Senior Center, Freedom Fest Committee, Presbyterian Manor, Flinthills Mall, First United Methodist Church, VFW Post 1980, American Legion Post 5 and the Emporia Convention and Visitors Bureau.
On Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, the parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Fourth Avenue and proceed up Commercial Street to 12th Avenue. The Memorial Service will take place at the All Veterans Memorial beginning at 11 a.m. and the American Legion Post 5 and VFW Post 1980 will each host a ham and bean feed at their location. For the complete schedule of events go to visitemporia.com/veterans-day.
