Jacqueline K. Glenn of Emporia died on Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor in Emporia. She was 81.
Jacquie was born on April 20, 1940 in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Leonard L. and Phyllis V. Cheesman Carr. She attended West High School in Wichita where she was a violinist in the orchestra and made lifelong friends, today the “Forever Friends.” After graduation she attended Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas. While moving into her dormitory she caught the eye of a freshman football player, James (Jim) Glenn, who was helping students move into the dorm. She graduated from Southwestern in 1962 with a degree in Secondary Education and Business. She married Jim on June 9, 1962 in Wichita.
Jacquie completed a 6 month contract at the Altamont, Kansas school district and they then moved to Houston, Texas where Jim attended Baylor University College of Medicine and Jacquie was an extremely dedicated 4th and 5th grade teacher for 5 years. Her teaching experiences were those that she spoke about most passionately and fondly. The family moved to Wichita in 1967 where their daughter, Gina, was born while Jim was at sea with the U.S. Navy and then to San Diego. In 1969 the family moved to Kansas City for his residency in KU Orthopedics. Emporia became home in 1973 and Jacquie helped Jim establish a new medical practice. Jacquie was creatively and musically talented and enjoyed activities where she could enjoy these talents and the creative and musical talents of others. She gave one hundred percent of her effort in supporting Jim, her daughter and her parents. She was a gifted letter writer and provided many written gifts for friends.
Before her long battle with Alzheimer’s, Jacquie was fortunate enough to spend time with her grandchildren, Anna and Drew, whom she enjoyed immensely. She thoroughly enjoyed taking them to the Emporia Public Library, the Emporia Zoo, the Soden’s Grove train, the Emporia Arts Council, the William Allen White House, Emporia State Plays and musical events and many Kansas historical sites.
Surviving family members include: husband, James N. Glenn of the home; daughter, Gina (J. Scott) Gregory of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Anna K. Gregory and Andrew (Drew) J. Gregory of Dallas, Texas. She is also survived by lifelong friend, Sharon (Fred) Coppenbarger of Wichita, Kansas.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Jacquie was fortunate to have years of dedicated, loving, long-term care by her husband helped immensely by Connie, Edith, Carmen, Roxanna, Ginger, Sandy and Emma for which her family is forever grateful. She is a lifelong member of the Methodist Church.
Cremation is planned with a service at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Jacqueline K. Glenn Music Scholarship at ESU or the Jacqueline K. Glenn Elementary Ed Scholarship at Southwestern College in Winfield can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. Online condolences may be left at www.robertsblue.com.
