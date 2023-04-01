Mary Lee Stephens, 86, of Seneca, Kansas, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Oakley Place of Seneca.
Mary was born on September 29, 1936, in Goff, Kansas, the daughter of William Ward Sourk and Mary (Capsey) Sourk. She married Norman Lee Stephens on August 14, 1955 in Goff, Kansas. Norman passed away on April 9, 2011, in Americus, Kansas.
Mary is survived by her three sons, David (Carol) Stephens of Springdale, Arkansas, Brian (Ruth) Stephens of Olathe, Kansas, and Donald (Pamela) Stephens of Onaga, Kansas; her sister, Virginia Cook of Parsons, Kansas; her brother, Edward (Helen) Sourk of Hiawatha, Kansas; her five grandchildren; and her twelve great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Goff, Kansas. The family has suggested memorial contributions to the Coins for a Cause of Seneca, Kansas or the Nemaha County Home Health & Hospice in Sabetha, Kansas sent in care of Popkess Memorial Chapel, 814 Castle Street, Seneca, Kansas 66538. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.popkessmortuaries.com.
