A controlled burn south of Emporia has reportedly jumped to an electrical pole Saturday afternoon.
According to scanner traffic, a burn located on a pasture on Road K between Roads 140 and 150, jumped to an electrical pole. It was reported by one of those watching the controlled burn. Fire personnel were en route to assess the situation.
Wind speeds blowing to the southeast are currently 12 miles per hour.
