Michelle Wessel, age 55, of Council

Grove passed away September 3, 2022 at

Salina Regional Medical Center, Salina,

KS. Graveside services will be held at

11:00 am Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at

Greenwood Cemetery, Council Grove, KS.

Memorial contributions may be made to

the Kansas State University Foundation,

Veterinary Health Center Shelter Medicine

Fund (K38612) c/o Sawyer Funeral Home,

PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.

Condolences may be left at www.sawyerchapel.com.

Michelle, or Shelly as she was known to many, was born June

19, 1967 to Henry R. and Bernadine K. (Rees) Wessel in Emporia,

KS. She grew up and attended schools in Medicine Lodge, KS,

graduating from Medicine Lodge High School in 1985. After high

school she attended and graduated from Emporia State University

where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education.

After graduation, Michelle worked in children’s daycare

in Emporia and Wichita. She later returned to Emporia and

was employed in Emergency Room Registration at Newman

Regional Health. Enticed by the mountainous beauty of Utah,

Michelle traveled to Provo, where she worked for Sirius Radio

as a Customer Care Specialist. She later returned to Gardner,

KS where she was most recently employed as a Claims

Processor for Farmers Insurance Group until chronic illness

resulted in her permanent disability. She moved to Council

Grove, KS in 2018 to be closer to family. Michelle resided at

Diversicare of Council Grove Healthcare Center.

Survivors include her father, Henry R. Wessel of Council Grove;

her siblings, Barry Wessel and wife, Jill of Council Grove; Carol

Spencer and husband, Steve of Emporia; Keith Wessel and wife,

Allicia of Council Grove; and all her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews

and cousins, including special friends that she considered family.

Michelle was preceded in death by her mother; her maternal

and paternal grandparents; aunt, Maxine L. (Wessel) Soule;

uncle, Ron Wessel; uncle, Don G. Rees; cousins, Dianne (Rees)

Loddy and Don W. Rees.

