Michelle Wessel, age 55, of Council
Grove passed away September 3, 2022 at
Salina Regional Medical Center, Salina,
KS. Graveside services will be held at
11:00 am Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at
Greenwood Cemetery, Council Grove, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to
the Kansas State University Foundation,
Veterinary Health Center Shelter Medicine
Fund (K38612) c/o Sawyer Funeral Home,
PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.
Condolences may be left at www.sawyerchapel.com.
Michelle, or Shelly as she was known to many, was born June
19, 1967 to Henry R. and Bernadine K. (Rees) Wessel in Emporia,
KS. She grew up and attended schools in Medicine Lodge, KS,
graduating from Medicine Lodge High School in 1985. After high
school she attended and graduated from Emporia State University
where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education.
After graduation, Michelle worked in children’s daycare
in Emporia and Wichita. She later returned to Emporia and
was employed in Emergency Room Registration at Newman
Regional Health. Enticed by the mountainous beauty of Utah,
Michelle traveled to Provo, where she worked for Sirius Radio
as a Customer Care Specialist. She later returned to Gardner,
KS where she was most recently employed as a Claims
Processor for Farmers Insurance Group until chronic illness
resulted in her permanent disability. She moved to Council
Grove, KS in 2018 to be closer to family. Michelle resided at
Diversicare of Council Grove Healthcare Center.
Survivors include her father, Henry R. Wessel of Council Grove;
her siblings, Barry Wessel and wife, Jill of Council Grove; Carol
Spencer and husband, Steve of Emporia; Keith Wessel and wife,
Allicia of Council Grove; and all her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews
and cousins, including special friends that she considered family.
Michelle was preceded in death by her mother; her maternal
and paternal grandparents; aunt, Maxine L. (Wessel) Soule;
uncle, Ron Wessel; uncle, Don G. Rees; cousins, Dianne (Rees)
Loddy and Don W. Rees.
MICHELLE WESSEL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.