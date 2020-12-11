Jerome (Jerry) A Nuessen of Olpe, KS passed away December 8, 2020 at Holiday Resort in Emporia. He was 85. He was born on May 29, 1935 in Olpe, Kansas to John and Mildred (Morrow) Nuessen. He married Carolyn (Sue) Robinson on October 20, 1956 in Harvey, Illinois. She passed away on February 26, 2002 in Emporia.
Jerry served in the US Army for 3 years, was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Olpe. Jerry became the 4th employee at Didde Glaser in 1957 as a painter. He was a machine operator until his retirement in 1997. He spent many hours volunteering at the Olpe lake after it was built, designing the roadways and installing fence. A day did not go by that he took 1 or 2 drives to the lake to marvel at God’s beauty. Jerry was a fixture in the choir at St Joseph’s his whole life and volunteered his talent at many funerals and weddings over the years. However, what the congregation will miss the most is waiting in anticipation to hear him sing “Oh Holy Night” at the Christmas Mass. With only candlelight and his melodious voice it truly inspired the true meaning of Christmas. Jerry was a quiet, humble man who enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing his guitar, and spending time with family.
Jerry is survived by his sons, Jeffrey (Connie) Nuessen, Emporia, Joseph (Kim) Nuessen, Olpe and Roy (Nicky) Nuessen, Americus; daughters, Brenda Mears, JerriAnn Nuessen and Vicki (John) Sickler, Emporia, Susan (Doug) Martin of Conway Springs; and sister, Sharon (John) Melton of Prague, Oklahoma; 23 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren and 1 great grandchild on the way.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and sons, Paul and Brian Nuessen.
A rosary will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with the service following at 2:30 p.m., mask will be required. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Olpe. Father Dan Coronado will conduct the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
