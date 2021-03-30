Today is National Doctors Day — the 88th official observation since Eudora Brown Almond founded the celebration in 1933. The date is significant.
On March 30, 1842, the first use of general anesthesia during a surgery was recorded.
While it’s always important to thank our doctors, as we reflect on the events of the past year, it seems more important to remind them of how grateful we are for their compassionate care and unending dedication in the face of a global pandemic.
COVID-19 hit our local community hard. We have lost more than 80 neighbors to the virus and others, although they are listed as recovered, are still suffering the lasting effects of infection.
Doctors throughout the community have spent the last year caring for these patients, working with limited safety equipment and supplies and battling misinformation about vaccines, treatments and the virus itself.
Through it all, they have kept moving forward and done all they can to keep us safe and healthy.
We applaud our local doctors, today and every day, for all that they do for our community.
Thank you for your sacrifices and your commitment.
The Emporia Gazette Editorial Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.