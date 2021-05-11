Village Elementary School has been named the winner of ValuNet Fiber’s Dream Bigger contest and will receive a $3,000 donation to develop a podcast under the umbrella of the school’s STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math) program.
According to the project entry submitted by Village Elementary Technology Coach Chelsea Evans, the podcast will serve as a platform for Village students to have a voice and simultaneously connect them with the local and global community.
The project is intended to teach K-5 students skills in communications, technology, content development, project management, marketing and more while also introducing them to telecommunications as a potential career pathway.
“The students and staff at Village Elementary could not be more thrilled to be receiving the ValuNet Dream Bigger award,” Evans said. “The funding will provide students with the materials needed to bring our podcasting project to life. Thank you ValuNet for supporting the community, making education and youth development a priority and helping our students Dream Bigger.”
Several schools and organizations serving K-12 students in Emporia had the opportunity to win the contest to fund their STEM (science, technology, engineering or math) project or club as part of the internet service provider’s annual Dream Bigger social media campaign.
Village Elementary was one of five finalists selected by ValuNet; public voting determined the winner.
“ValuNet is committed to giving back to the Emporia community and we’re proud to play a part in helping to develop the technological skills of a new generation,” said Trish Niemann, Senior Director of Corporate Communications. “We look forward to seeing what Village Elementary students are able to accomplish through their podcast project."
A check presentation will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at an outside assembly at the school, located at 2302 W. 15th Ave., Emporia, KS 66801.
