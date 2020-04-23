Lyon County Commission discussed the need for further COVID-19 adjustments at the courthouse and in the community during a regular action session Thursday morning at the courthouse.
The meeting was also livestreamed to the community.
County Controller Dan Williams requested that the commission approve the installation of plate glass for courthouse offices, in order to separate personnel from the public. The installation will be done through AAA Glass Service for $28,812.30. This is to help protect the residents and employees of Lyon County from the coronavirus. The commission approved the request.
The commission also approved the purchase of work stations from Navrat’s Office Supply for additional separation between employees and the public. The stations are for the Register of Deeds Office and will be purchased for $12,832.31 in total.
During commissioner reports, Commissioner Scott Briggs brought forth the topic of reopening the county. He and Chairman Rollie Martin have talked to a variety of different officials and citizens.
“We’re going to have to do what we can when we can,” Martin said, adding that we must embody personal responsibility, meaning whatever it takes to protect oneself and others.
Briggs said this is more a citizen protection and public health issue than it is a political issue. He extended his gratitude for emergency and other essential personnel. He would like all official entities to be present when deciding when and how to reopen the county. Currently, the county is still debt-free — a fortunate position to be in.
County Counselor Marc Goodman reported that his office will return to full staff next week.
Road and Bridge
Jim Brull with Road and Bridge asked the commission to consider bids for cutback asphalt. This allows the county to obtain asphalt from any vendors, as needed. The commission motioned to approve all of the bids received for 2020, and the motion carried.
Brull also reviewed with the commission the County Engineer’s and Road Supervisor’s Annual Report, the Crushed Rock Distribution Report and the Budget Comparison report.
Brull presented the commission with the letter of agreement with Benesch for the annual routine bridge and inventory inspection, in the sum of $9,000. Four bridges will be inspected. The department is required to do in-service bridge inspections every two years. The commission approved the agreement.
Other
Amy Welch with the Noxious Weed Department asked the commission to approve an annual chemical bid. This allows the county to start spraying and selling chemicals to the farming community. Welch received three bids, and after discussion about prices comparable to last year, the commission motioned to approve a bid from Van Diest Supply Company in an amount not to exceed $187,000.
Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell presented a payment request for the installation of a new fiber to run from the police department to the courthouse, for the public safety radio project. Fell explained the conversation around the need for the fiber as a way to avoid possible failure points in the connection. The commission approved a payment to ValuNet Fiber in the amount of $9,903.11.
Fell also provided a brief COVID-19 update. More tests are being done and have revealed, as of Thursday morning, 157 positive tests, 120 active cases, about 22 probable cases. The Kansas Department of Health only tests individuals who have at least two symptoms. Currently, four county residents are hospitalized with the coronavirus.
Public Comment
Robert McClelland, Allen resident, commended Goodman for reopening his office to full staff. He asked about security measures provided during Zoom meetings. The commission did not express concern, mentioning that information shared over Zoom has not been confidential or necessary for encryption. The county is taking extra steps and staying aware of Zoom’s settings for videoconference protection.
