Lyon County Public Health will stop adding names to the COVID-19 waitlist at the end of the week, the organization announced Wednesday.
Marketing Manager Justin Ogleby said the waitlist was close to fulfilling its purpose, which was identifying and vaccinating the 65 and older population.
"We are getting to the point that most of those who are 65 and older are on our list already or have already been vaccinated," he said. "We still have several weeks' worth of clinics just to vaccinate those still on our list."
After that, Ogleby said public health plans to move in to other priority groups in Phase 2 of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan.
"Those who are 65 or older will always be a priority group, but we will fit them in to clinics with other groups instead of prioritizing them," he said.
People ages 65 or older who are not yet on the waitlist are encouraged to add their names by the end of the day Friday, March 5. Sign-ups are taken online at publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 620-208-3741.
Ogleby said everyone who is on the waitlist will be contacted to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated.
Those who are 65 or older who sign up after Friday will be put on public health's vaccination notification list, notifies people of upcoming clinics and availability. There is no age limit to sign up for the notification list.
"We are looking ahead and seeing more vaccine availability in the near future and are trying to get everybody vaccinated in the current phase before we move in to the next one," Ogleby said.
Additional information can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org
