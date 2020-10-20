Lyon County dropped to 62 active cases, Tuesday afternoon, after public health officials reported seven new cases and 23 recoveries.
Overall, 1,202 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported since March, including 1,100 recoveries and 39 deaths. There was one additional death certificate awaiting review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
One person is currently hospitalized.
There are two active clusters are now in the county, with four active cases related to colleges and universities out of 70 total cases. Another cluster related to schools involves four active cases out of four total.
The state health department reported Monday that Kansas had 2,113 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases since Friday, an increase of 3% that brought the total number of infections reported in the state to 72,968. The department also reported 13 additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the Kansas death toll to 872.
