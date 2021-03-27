Courtesy ESU Athletics
Emporia State travels to Warrensburg, Mo. Sunday to take on Central Missouri as they continue their spring season.
Emporia State is 2-0-0 so far with a 4-1 win at Central Oklahoma on March 13 in Edmond and a 1-0 victory at Newman on March 19 in Wichita.
In two matches sophomore Mackenzie Dimarco has scored two goals to lead the Hornets in scoring. Aislinn Hughes, Liz Palmer and Hannah Woolery have each scored one goal. Joanie Westcoat has been credited with the lone assist so far this year. Jillian Patton has has yet to give up a goal in 180 minutes between the pipes.
Central Missouri is 3-1-0 heading into their match at Missouri Southern on Friday night. They opened the spring season with a 3-0 win at Missouri Western, then fell 5-4 to Northwest Missouri in Warrensburg before winning their last two matches 2-1 at Washburn and 1-0 against Fort Hays State in Topeka.
Admission to the game at the South Recreation Complex in Warrensburg, Mo. is free of charge. Fans are encouraged to wear masks and remain socially distant from other spectators.
Due to the cancellation of the 2020 fall NCAA Division II National Championships and the ensuing cancellation of the fall MIAA season, the league coaches made the decision to play a shortened schedule in the spring. The league’s 12 teams will play a six-match schedule, including five versus teams within their own division, and one cross-division match. Emporia State will compete in the Northwest Division with Fort Hays State, Missouri Western, Nebraska Kearney, Northwest Missouri and Washburn. Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma, Missouri Southern, Newman, Northeastern State and Rogers State make up the Southeast Division.
The MIAA will also conduct a postseason tournament April 22 and April 25 at campus sites. All teams will have the opportunity for two postseason matches, with the full format announced at a later date.
The next action for Emporia State will be on Friday, April 2 when they travel to Northeastern State. Kick-off from the DeLoache Field in Tahlequah, Okla. is set for 7 p.m.
