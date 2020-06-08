Ladee J at the Granada
The Granada Theatre will host a virtual concert featuring Ladee J 7 p.m. Friday.
Ladee J — known by many around town as Jenny Losada — is a Colombian singer/songwriter.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.emporiagranada.com.
Fundraiser for Gonzalo Peralta
Flint Hills Lanes will host a fundraiser for Gonzalo Peralta 1-3 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday at the bowling alley, 1519 W. 6th Ave. Peralta is currently hospitalized in Topeka as he fights COVID-19.
Call 343-2695 to reserve your lane. $15 per person. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Blood drives
Charter Funerals and Maplewood Memorial Lawn are sponsoring a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. June 29 at the Flinthills Mall. Call 620-794-8311 to make an appointment or go online to www.redcross.org.
Blood donations are needed now more than ever during the pandemic. To make your life-saving appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-733-2767.
Tornado Trot and Trail
The Tornado Trot and Trail is set for June 27 at Reading City Park. The 5K run/walk or 14-mile gravel bike ride benefits Handlebars of Hope.
Pre-register by June 12 to receive a T-shirt. Registration is $20. Email tornadotrot@gmail.com for a registration form. Visit Tornado Trot and Trail on Facebook for updates and information.
Lions Club Flag Waving
The Emporia Lions Club will be celebrating the day with flag waving from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday on Road S over the I-35 interstate overpass east of Emporia. The public is invited to share the day with the Lions. Bring your flag, sun screen and your social distancing mask and join us as we celebrate the 1,777 date the Second Continental Congress adopted the United States Flag.
Lions will have bottled water; come on out to Road S between old Highway 50 and old old Highway 50 and help us wave that flag on Flag Day.
ECKAN Head Start accepting applications
ECKAN Head Start accepting applications for children birth to age 5. They offer free half-day preschool classes and free full-day preschool services for families who meet eligibility requirements.
Free full-day child care options are also available for children birth to age 3, through high quality child care partnership sites. These services are available to any family that is working or going to school. ECKAN also offers free home visitation services to all families prenatal to children age 5 who meet eligibility requirements.
Parents who are interested in services should contact ECKAN Head Start at 342-2304 or 343-3270 or visit www.eckan.org. Email Theresa Whalen at twhalen@eckan.org or Shelli McElfresh at smcelfresh@eckan.org with questions.
Do you have an event or fundraiser for About Town? Email news@emporia.com or call 342-4800.
