Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Windy with showers developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.