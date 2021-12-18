Wallace G. “Wally” Schankie, 73, of Madison, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Coffey County Hospital in Burlington.
He was born February 13, 1948 in Burlington, Kansas the son of Leo and Geraldine Sutton Schankie. He attended Madison High School and graduated with the Class of 1966. Following high school he attended Emporia State University.
Wally returned home to begin working with his father in the family business. They were later joined by his four brothers as each graduated from high school and together they built Schankie Well Service Inc.
Wally was an outgoing person that loved to visit and had a knack for making others feel included. He was an avid outdoorsman and followed all his nieces and nephews throughout their endeavors. His smile and booming voice were one of a kind and unmistakable in a crowd.
He was forever joined in marriage to Mary Jo Conrade on July 3, 2015 at the Madison United Methodist Church. They filled each other’s lives with love and were complete compliments to each other. With this marriage, Wally inherited a son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Lindsay Whitmore. Their children Trenna, Cade and Hadley loved him like a grandpa and enjoyed all the time they spent together.
He established WMJ Oil Inc. in 2019 and operated it until his retirement in the fall of 2020. Wally embraced retirement and all the benefits that it brought with it.
He will live on in the hearts and memories of his devoted wife, Mary Jo of their home; sons, Michael Bull and Criss Bull; a stepdaughter, Laurie Kuhnle; four brothers, Clifford Schankie, Randall Schankie and his wife Kristi, Charles Schankie and his wife Pamela and Philip Schankie and his wife Amanda; four grandchildren, Derek, Andrew, Michael and Joseph; numerous extended family and unnumbered friends.
Wally felt strongly that there be no public services at the time of his death. He simply requested that friends and loved ones give generously in his memory to the Fur Ever Friends or The Buck Fund. Contributions may be sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
