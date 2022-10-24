A new restaurant is coming to Emporia.
According to a post on social media, Abelardo's Mexican Fresh will soon open its doors at 2808 W. Hwy. 50. The location was formerly occupied by Papa John's.
Abelardo's Mexican Fresh offers a selection of popular dishes such as tacos, nachos and quesadillas. Its website promises drinks like horchata, tamarindo and traditional soft drinks.
"You can always expect a wonderful dining experience in a clean restaurant with courteous service," the web site states.
Abelardo's has locations in Omaha, Papillon, and Bellevue Nebraska.
We've reached out to the chain for more information.
