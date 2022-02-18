A deadline is approaching for local health care workers to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
We’ve had three requests for religious exemptions,” said Carolyn Zapata, human resources officer with Flint Hills Community Health Center said Wednesday. “They have been granted.”
Under federal guidelines, all 91 employees with the center are required to have their first vaccine dose by Monday, February 28. They must have two complete doses by Tuesday, March 15.
“Some have been hesitant to get vaccinated for general fears,” Chief Executive Officer Renee Hively said. But she said most of the clinic team has been “very cooperative.”
NRH also requires health care workers to receive coronavirus shots. An email question by The Gazette this week about exemption requests there has brought no response.
But in mid-January, hospital spokesperson McKenzie Cinelli said “less than 10” staff members were leaving because of the vaccine mandate.
Some states and localities have relaxed mask mandates in recent weeks, with the omicron variant seemingly in remission. But so far, an international campaign to end vaccine mandates has brought no major change in the U.S.
“The rules through this whole pandemic have rapidly changed,” Chief Executive Officer Renee Hively said. She declined to predict what might happen with that mandate “until it’s actually published.”
A Kansas Department of Health and Environment database shows as of Thursday, 56% of eligible Lyon County residents have completed COVID-19 vaccinations. Chase County stands at 43%. No county is close to the state’s goal of 75%.
The health department continues to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment.
Meanwhile, Lyon County Public Health data shows only three new positive cases of the virus were reported Tuesday. At omicron’s peak, one January day had 189 new cases.
Yet the number of cases since the state of the pandemic is now at 9,977 in Lyon County, with 109 deaths.
