Expectant mothers and new parents received some important information during the Lyon County Community Baby Shower held at the Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon.
The event features information on safe sleep practices to avoid Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, which is an unexplained death of an otherwise healthy infant that occurs when the the child is less than 12 months old.
"My son Wade passed away on June 24, 2010, so almost 11 years ago, from SIDS at daycare," said event organizer Gail Barrett. "After it happened my husband [Mikie] and I wanted to educate and wanted to make sure the information out there was consistent."
Barrett said part of the research turned into what has become the Community Baby Shower. Now, partnering with Newman Regional Health, she is able to reach a larger number of parents in the community and spread her message even farther.
Parents who attend the informational sessions are given a pre- and post-test on safe sleep practices and then receive a pack-n-play — approved for safe sleep — to take home.
Barrett expected to give away about 60 - 70 pack-n-plays on Wednesday.
"I never expected it to turn into this," she said of the annual event, which was put on hold in 2020 due to COVID-19. "They kind of quickly picked a date and got it planned [this year.]"
Newman Regional Health Women’s Life Center Director Heather Aylward came up with staggered time slots to help limit numbers throughout the day, Barrett said.
"It may end up being something permanent; we like these smaller groups," she said.
About 15 organizations took part in the event this year, providing information to new and expecting moms on the services their organizations can provide.
CrossWinds Development Manager Lucas Moody said the mental health center was providing information on perinatal and postpartum depression.
"This was a new one to me so I really had to ask questions and look it up to find out why we were using that term," he said. "Perinatal is really the weeks before and the weeks after birth, and so we're really just talking about resources and talking about how to take care of ourselves by talking to people and leaning on family and friends by talking about stuff."
Moody said CrossWinds partners with the local hospital and health care providers to help identify the needs for those services.
NRH Registered Nurse Kristin Scott was also giving out information on depression and anxiety pre- and post-birth, as well as a text messaging service available to parents that provides tips and advice throughout the first year of their baby's life.
Scott said it was important to know that new moms can reach out to their baby's pediatrician if they are feeling depressed or anxious.
"If they are suffering from depression and anxiety or postpartum depression once they leave the hospital, they can of course reach out to their OB, but they can also reach out to their baby's pediatrician," she said. "Baby blues is a very common thing to have after a pregnancy, but when you're feeling very detached from baby, feeling like you don't want to do anything in your everyday life, that's when it's more severe."
Scott said PPD gets more severe with each pregnancy, too.
Sarah Fager, also a registered nurse and lead instructor for the Becoming a Mom class at Newman Regional Health, was also providing information.
"It's a six-week class that teaches moms and dads how to have a healthy pregnancy, how to prevent pre-term labor if we can and all about labor and delivery and even the fourth trimester, which is after the baby is born," she said. "It's just giving them some 'recipes' to help them stay healthy after the baby is born."
Fager said the classes were helpful, even for parents who have already had children.
"A lot of our mamas that do that over kids, they find that we are teaching them things that they didn't know seven or eight years ago," she said. "I think a lot of people don't know a lot about pre-term labor and postpartum recovery for mom."
For more information on safe sleep practices, visit www.kidsks.org.
