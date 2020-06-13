The Emporia Arts Center recently reopened the Trusler Art Gallery and Glaser Gift Shop to the public.
Marketing and Member Services Coordinator Allyson Walker said it has been slow and steady reopening, and those who visited already have abided by social distancing regulations.
“We’re kind of back to business as usual but still definitely taking precautions,” she said.
Touching surfaces in the gallery is not a major concern, though patrons are encouraged to touch as little as possible in the gift shop.
EAC did cancel its spring educational programming and is taking a new approach for the summer. Since sharing art supplies and space among children poses a health risk, take-home art kits will be available each Tuesday, starting June 16 and running through Aug. 4.
The series — “Passport to the Arts” — takes a tour through different countries and their arts. Each kit comes with two art projects and information about the culture in which the art exists. The kits are aimed at elementary-aged children but can be modified for all ages.
“We are bringing the arts to them through our popular-themed classes, like Princess Week,” Walker said. “We’re packaging up all the glitter and fabric and foam they need to make their own little outfit.”
The kits will be supplemented with different digital content, including educational videos and music, to round out the experience.
Summer kit registration must be done by Friday each week in order to receive the new kit for the following week. Each kit is $15, or the whole seven-week subscription can be purchased for $90. Registration can be done by calling 343-6473 or by dropping by the EAC at 815 Commercial St. The kits will be delivered Tuesdays by the Emil Babinger Art Mobile.
Walker said she hopes the community is on board with the EAC as it takes a different look at summer arts. The EAC website also offers other digital learning opportunities, such as making paper succulents.
Those who were registered in the spring for popular and new programs that were canceled are able to apply those credits to future in-person classes. If all goes well these next couple of months, EAC hopes to reopen those classes in the fall.
“We have lots of students just waiting to open back up, so they can use their credits,” Walker said.
The EAC is open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday - Friday, until further notice. Masks are encouraged in the facility, and free masks, donated from Hills Pet Food, will be available at the door.
The current exhibit, “Derivative” by Leon Morrow, will be on display until June 27. Stay tuned at www.EmporiaKSArts.org and the Emporia Arts Council Facebook page for more announcements about fundraising, membership, upcoming exhibits and performances.
