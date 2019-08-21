Billy Dean Rinehart, of Ottawa, died August 17, 2019, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. He was 88.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Dengel & Son Mortuary in Ottawa has the arrangements.
Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 21, 2019 @ 11:28 am
Aim_High said:
Kansasforever said:
SeanRanklin said:
aulani said:
There has been more than one victim, not just this testimony.
aulani said:
Justice81 said:
You have just listed ALL OF THE PEOPLE that Trump, and Today's Republicans Admire!!!!
Justice81 said:
Justice81 said:
Justice81 said:
KB Thomas said:
the most profound video i have ever come by. please review this video: Tom D'Ambra Truth YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.