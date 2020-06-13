The assumption that racism is active prejudice and/or actions perpetrated against people in a different group is an incomplete assumption.
The lynching of George Floyd and the subsequent events stemming from that event have awakened many to the realization that racism is embedded in our society and in the policing of that society. Racism is, in fact, systemic.
A little-publicized fact regarding the origins of police forces is that their original purpose was – and still is – the perpetuation of the status quo and support of the powers that be. In the first half of the 19th century, that included maintaining the slave system and preventing or stopping runaways. In subsequent years, it meant the Jim Crow equivalent of subjugating our non-white population. Even today, the process continues as too many police and police departments harass, intimidate, and execute black people for the unpardonable sin of having too much melanin in their skin.
Recently, a young black woman from Missouri challenged Merriam Webster to update their definition of racism in the dictionary to include the systemic type. The editors agreed, and the change will be available in the next edition.
The point here is that in some respect we are ALL racists. We who are white need to recognize our complicity in the systemic racism of white privilege. People of color need to unite with each other and with “woke” whites to compel our government – at all levels – to treat all our people fairly and respectfully. No one is truly “color-blind”, but we need to disallow these perceptions to affect/infect our treatment of others. How we react to the knowledge of our own racism will determine whether we fall on the right or the wrong side of history.
The recent peaceful march in Emporia to support Black Lives Matter, and the cooperation of the police and authorities, deserve commendation.
Douglas B. McGaw
Emporia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.