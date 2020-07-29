Newman Regional Health’s COVID-19 drive through test collection site and Respiratory Clinic will re-open Monday in anticipation of increased volume this fall and winter.
The drive through testing site will be in its previous location at Entrance G (the old Emergency Department entrance) operating Monday thru Friday, by appointment only. COVID-19 tests continue to require a healthcare provider’s order and are only completed based on medical necessity, including pre-operative screening tests. Patients inquiring about a COVID-19 test are advised to call their provider’s office, visit Newman Regional Health Medical Partners Express Care during hours of operation, or the Emergency Department for emergent care.
The Respiratory Clinic will re-open in its original location within Express Care using Entrance H (the new Emergency Department entrance). Respiratory Clinic appointments are scheduled from 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 6 p.m. Monday thru Friday, with a healthcare provider’s referral. Appointments are required in order to reduce the risk of disease spread. This allows patients to bypass the waiting room and be directed immediately to an exam room.
Patients seen in the Respiratory Clinic are experiencing signs and symptoms of cold, influenza, and other respiratory related illnesses and have used the ‘Call Before You Go’ process with their provider’s office to limit the potential disease spread in the community.
For questions related to the drive through test collection site or the Respiratory Clinic, please call your primary care provider’s office.
