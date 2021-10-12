In case you missed it ... last Monday Facebook and Instagram had a world wide outage.
We wonder, during the day-long outage:
Did the world feel a little more peaceful?
Did more real communication happen since users were faced with actually talking to others around them instead of staring at their phones?
Did people feel a little less angry since we had a day free of other’s people’s opinions being thrust upon us?
Did we feel a little more content since we weren’t continually comparing ourselves to other people’s online versions of themselves?
Did more work get done in the workplace?
With 3.5 billion people using Facebook and Instagram, you certainly don’t have too look hard to find young and old locked on to the social media platforms.
Experts say that social media apps, like Facebook, activate the brain’s reward center by providing a sense of social acceptance when users receive positive feedback and instant gratification in the form of “likes.”
With the huge number of hours consumed on these platforms and the negative effect they have on our lives, we may soon realize that social media could be the biggest pandemic of our time.
If you think you spend too much time on social media — or if people tell you you spend too much time social media — you certainly don’t have to wait for another Facebook or Instagram outage to take a break.
Last week’s outage was a good reminder that a break from social media is a good thing sometimes ... and life (maybe even a better version of it), indeed, does go on even without it.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
(0) comments
