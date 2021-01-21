Community support group
CrossWinds is offering a virtual community support group via Zoom platform from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, for people to talk about what they are experiencing and share how they are coping during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is a free event. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/1094190757720310.
Bierock sale
Sacred Heart of Jesus youth group’s bierock sale is set for 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, in front of Sacred Heart School, 102 Cottonwood St.
Fresh bierocks will be sold at $4 per bierock or $30 for 10 bierocks. Cash or check payments only. No pre-orders will be accepted. The sales are drive-thru only and while supplies last. Any remaining bierocks following the initial sale will be sold after masses in Sacred Heart’s Parish Hall until sold out.
Travel eastbound on Second Avenue and turn right onto Cottonwood Street in front of the school. Payments will be collected at First Avenue and Cottonwood Street as you exit the drive-thru. Signage will be posted to help direct traffic.
Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 102 Exchange St., serves meals and hands out bags of pantry food from 4 - 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Volunteers needed
The Friendship Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible.
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
Upcoming blood drives
In Emporia, noon - 6 p.m. Jan. 30, Flinthills Mall, 1632 Industrial Rd.
Sign up online at www.redcross.org or call 800-733-2767 to donate.
American Legion meets
The American Legion will hold its monthly membership meetings on the 4th Tuesday of the month.
Team James online auction
Harry & Lloyd’s in Americus is sponsoring the Team James Online Auction from Jan. 25 - 29. The auction will be conducted through the “Team James Online Auction” group on Facebook.
Those interested in donating items should contact Ashley Darbro, Ashley Kopecky or Lauren Ayers. Items should be donated by Jan. 24 to Harry & Lloyd’s in Americus, Harry & Lloyd’s East in Emporia or Midas Touch.
Two 50/50 raffles have started at both Harry & Lloyd’s locations. The drawings will be held on Jan. 30 and a winner will be chosen from each location. Tickets are $1 each, $5 for six tickets or $20 for 25 tickets.
St. Anthony parish bierock sale
The St. Anthony Catholic Church parish will be making homemade bierocks for Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7.
Preorder bierocks by Jan. 29. Pickup is 4 - 5 p.m. Feb. 6 at the new St. Anthony Hall in Strong City.
Cose is $30 for one dozen or $15 for six. Order on Facebook, but click on the original post when ordering, or call Kansas Graphics at 620-273-6111 to order. Proceeds benefit the new hall.
AARP tax-aide sites closed
Due to the nature of the pandemic, the Emporia in-person Tax-Aide sites will not be open this season. This includes the Emporia Senior Center and the Industrial branch of Emporia State Federal Credit Union. The safety and health of taxpayers, volunteers, and the overall community are of the utmost importance. They hope to reopen these locations in 2022.
Shiloh Home kick-a-thon
The Shiloh Home kick-a-thon scheduled for Jan. 23 has been rescheduled to 1 - 3 p.m. Jan. 30. It will still be held at E:24/7, 622 Merchant St.
The kick-a-thon, sponsored by Leap of Faith Martial Arts, is raising money for Shiloh Home of Hope for Women. Donations or pledges can be made prior to the event by contacting the martial arts studio at 785-422-5973.
Volunteer workday
Pioneer Bluffs will hold a volunteer workday from 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at the historic ranch in Matfield Green. The day begins with a health check and chat about what has been happening.
At around 9:00 a.m. the group will unbox 120 new chairs — bring your favorite box cutter; use leaf blower to clean out the channel for chair lift, take staples and nails out of barn loft stage backdrop, organize supplies and more. Questions? Email Excutive Director Lynn Smith at lynn@pioneerbluffs.org or call 785-393-1569.
