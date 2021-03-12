Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County has announced the advancement of both of its local employees.
Dena Russell-Marino has transitioned to the Community Leadership Council for KSBBBS Lyon County, with Jacque Wellnitz stepping into her new role as Area Manager effective Feb. 22. Russell-Marino and Wellnitz have worked together for several years in various roles and are excited to continue that work.
“Jacque brings a unique energy to every situation and always has a positive attitude. She will be a great leader for Big Brothers Big Sisters,” Russell-Marino said in a written release.
Fellow CLC members share in Russell-Marino’s enthusiasm for Jacque’s advancement within KSBBBS Lyon County.
“I would like to congratulate and welcome Jacque in her promotion to Area Manager,” said CLC member Karen Belford. “Allowing Jacque to advance in the organization and take on new tasks will be a great thing for our program. Jacque is a great fit!”
“By joining our CLC, Dena will continue to be a part of the team serving Lyon County and support our path forward,” Missy Floyd, another CLC member, added. “With Jacque stepping into the role of Area Manager, I am excited to see our program continue to grow and do great things for children in our community.”
KSBBBS Lyon County plans to see major growth in 2021, with goals to match more than 30 mentoring pairs and a push for partnerships within Lyon County and the surrounding area.
“As our program continues to grow and responsibilities shift, we are finding our stride to make Big Brothers Big Sisters Lyon County run smoothly and make big impacts for youth in our community,” Russell-Marino said.
The need for mentors, or Bigs, is great in Lyon County.
“We have over 90 children, or Littles, on our waiting list for a Big,” Wellnitz said. “We know that these 90 children represent a fraction of the children who might benefit from a consistent, positive, one-to-one connection with a mentor.”
KSBBBS Lyon County serves children ages 5-17 who are at-risk and/or adversity affected. However, once matched, youth can remain matched until the age of 24. Studies show that the supportive, caring, sustained relationships forged through mentoring can have great impacts on mentees in their youth and well into adulthood. These impacts include improved academics, improved peer relationships, changed perceptions for the future, a higher likelihood of graduation, improved self-esteem and confidence, and much more.
Belford says KSBBBS’ goal in Lyon County is, “to pair children with caring adult mentors to create long-lasting and highly impactful matches that will ignite our youth to reach their full potential.”
Russell-Marino says that KSBBBS pairs matches based on a best fit, so that the relationships are natural and fulfilling for both the Big and Little. By carefully pairing matches, KSBBBS gives them the best chance to be both highly impactful and long-lasting. Matches are made with considerations given to hobbies, personalities, interests, and match goals. The program is accepting applications for both Bigs and Littles. To learn more about mentoring as an individual, couple, or family or to enroll your youth into the program, please visit www.kansasbigs.org or call 620-342-5645.
