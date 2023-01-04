A man charged with two rapes and four other sex crimes faced a preliminary hearing in Lyon County District Court Wednesday.
Gerald Todd, 41, is accused of potentially attacking the same 33-year-old woman numerous times in late August 2021.
A complaint filed by prosecutors claims Todd's victim was under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, so could not provide consent to anything Todd did.
Court records do not provide further details of how the rapes may have occurred.
Todd was arrested last September, more than a year after the alleged attack. He's charged with two counts of rape as well as four counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.
Kansas Department of Corrections records show Todd went to prison for a different sex crime conviction in Lyon County in 2001.
Todd was free on $50,000 bond, as he entered Wednesday's hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.