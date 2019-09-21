Emporia State head football coach Garin Higgins and sophomore quarterback Dalton Cowan both displayed stark disappointment after Saturday afternoon's game against Nebraska-Kearney.
Both parties recognized what they deemed the 'simplicities' that eluded the Hornets in what became a 31-21 loss to the Lopers.
"Not good, simple as that, not well at all," Higgins said as an opening evaluation of his team's performance. "We fought a little bit there in the second half and made a comeback. At home, took the lead, and wasn't able to sustain it.
"There's a lot of things, not just one in particular."
That is likely true, but the early eye test showed one crucial flaw in ESU's execution — the run.
The Hornet offense, save two consecutive drives bridging the intermission, displayed little fluid movement up the field. ESU was consistently unable to get yardage early with the run and found itself in many third-and-long situations, with a number of connections either being just missed or too well covered up by the Loper defense.
"They're running a four and five-man box," Cowan said of UNK's defensive stance. "We've got to be able to run the football, it's as simple as that."
Much like the week before, ESU faced an uphill battle with its stagnant offense while the defense held its own, allowing just 17 points in the first half. Until the Hornets final drive of the half, however, they had just four first downs and 77 yards of total offense.
That much ended in quick fashion after Cowan managed a 26-yard run through the left side — the Hornets' longest carry of the day — while managing to shake loose a pair of tackles. Three short passes and a 36-yard toss to Wil Amon later, ESU found itself staring at the goal line, with Cowan again carrying the ball into the end zone for the Hornets' first touchdown of the day to make it 17-6 at halftime after the PAT kick clanged to the right.
ESU came back from the break with a seemingly renewed sense of everything, taking its first drive down the field before Carlos Grace plunged into the end zone from seven yards out to make it a three-point game.
"It wasn't anything special, we just ran our offense (and) made a play," Higgins said of the first score. "I think it energized us a little bit just because how we came back out there in the third quarter and took the lead. After that, we just weren't able to get anything else going."
Again the ESU defense held and Travon Jones came back with a 74-yard punt return that, after a personal foul penalty, set ESU up on the Loper 8-yard line. That ended with Cowan leaping over the pile on 4th-and-goal, managing to break the plane of the goal line for the go-ahead touchdown.
From that point on, ESU's offense disappeared. Grace fumbled on ESU's next possession, which eventually turned into a touchdown for UNK at the end of the third quarter. The Hornets had just 10 net yards from that point on.
"Not being able to run the football was something that was (problematic)," Higgins said. "We've got to be able to run the ball and we weren't. When you've got young receivers, an inexperienced group and dropping so many guys, it's hard to find windows. But we fought and just didn't finish."
The defense made several strong statements, including a pair of goal line stands in the fourth quarter after a shanked punt set the Lopers up at the Hornet 9-yard line. ESU's offense couldn't get the ball out of the end zone, however, leading to another punt. The Hornets also got a forced fumble from Tre'Vaun Ammons that was recovered by Cade Harelson and Jace McDown, but three plays later ESU was again forced to boot the ball.
"That's how it goes," said McDown, who led ESU with 15 tackles. "Some days (the offense is) going to have bad days, some days we're going to have bad days so we've got to pick each other up. We've got to worry about what we can control as a defense and we've got to get more stops to give them more life."
Cowan was 21-of-32 passing for 161 yards as well as 14 carries for just 41 yards after a number of late sacks. Grace, after tallying more than 100 yards on the ground at Pitt State, finished with 19 totes for 65 yards on Saturday.
"We're going to have to grow up quicker on offense and we're going to have to be able to run the football," Higgins said. "We're going to have to be a physical football team and we're not physical on offense right now."
Across the field, Kearney primarily used T.J. Davis at quarterback, who had just six passing attempts, but carried the ball 25 times for 157 yards, including a pair of touchdowns. UNK also had two others, Dayton Sealey and Davis Goodwin, both top 95 yards rushing. As a team, UNK accumulated 367 yards on the ground alone, while ESU had just 239 total.
"The pitch play was giving us a problem," Higgins said. "They were getting the ball to the perimeter, utilizing their speed. That quarterback hurt us. Even though I thought we did a good job on third down, it was just some critical ones that (stood out).
"We just got physically beat ... (and) we've got to get it figured out."
