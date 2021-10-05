Jace McDown was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against Washburn on Saturday.
The senior linebacker’s highlight play took place late in the first half when he picked off a pass by Ichabod quarterback Mitch Schurig and took it 45 yards to the score. At the time, it put Emporia State on top 21-10 heading into halftime.
“I think I did the wrong thing,” McDown said after the game. “We were in cover three and I went too far outside. I probably should have let it go to the corner. I kind of saw him looking and I just made a play on the ball. I think (Schurig) didn’t really get what he wanted to on it because of the rain. He kind of threw it behind (his receiver). I just made a play.”
McDown added five tackles, a half tackle for a loss, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup in the game.
The Hornets’ 35-30 win over Washburn on Saturday was the fourth of McDown’s career and broke a two-match losing skid this season.
Emporia State is now 3-2 on the year and will go on the road to take on Central Missouri at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
