Betty M (Price) Etter, age 93, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, in the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Bob Thompson, of Caney, surrounded by her loving family, under the care of Hospice. Betty had been battling AML acute myelogenous leukemia for 2 years including 16 months of aggressive dual-therapy chemotherapy.
Betty Marie Price was born July 8, 1929, in Caney, KS to David “Oscar” and Clydia “Ethel” (Ikerd) Price. Betty, a lifelong Caney resident, attended Washington and McKinley Grade Schools and graduated from Caney High School May 1946.
October 5, 1946, Betty married the love of her life, Randall Etter, at the Baptist Church Parsonage, Caney, KS. They were married 64 years.
Betty worked at Lynch’s Grocery, later Elliott’s Grocery, and then Consumer’s Market, all in Caney. Betty retired in 1986.
During retirement, Betty and Randall traveled in their RV wintering in Florida and spending the rest of the seasons in Branson, MO. For 12 of those years, Betty and Randall managed the Branson City Campgrounds #1 and #2, Branson, MO, retiring then in 1999 to their home in Caney, KS.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Randall Etter; her parents, Oscar and Ethel Price; her brother, Gene Price; her son, Ronnie Etter; daughter-in-law, Lucille (McCammon) Etter and son-in-law, Bill Burris.
Survivors include two daughters: Cheryl (Bob) Thompson of Tyro, KS; Debra Burris of Allen, KS; one son, David (Becky) Etter of Skiatook, OK. Betty is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Wednesday 5-7 pm with funeral service at 10 am Thursday all at Potts Funeral Home of Caney with Pastor Keith Springer officiating. Burial at Sunnyside Cemetery, Caney, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Hospice and may be sent in care of Potts Funeral Caney.
