TOPEKA — The Emporia High School girls volleyball team improved to 6-2 on the season Thursday night in their first Centennial League action of the season.
Emporia defeated Topeka High (25-13, 25-14), Junction City (30-28, 25-10) and Topeka West (27-29, 25-19, 26-24) at Topeka West.
“We have a different team from last year, but I think we're on the right track,” head coach Ping Wang said. “It's still early and we’re working on things but I was talking to the girls before practice and I told them they should have confidence in themselves no matter who we play. We just need to go out there and play.”
The team returns just two varsity starters from a season ago in Rebecca Snyder and Ryan Peak. But Wang is impressed with how they have handled themselves in a leadership role and how the team is getting accustomed to playing together.
“I am really happy with my upperclassmen,” Wang said “I think they are really stepping up and doing a great job. Ryan had a great night [Thursday]. I can't remember exactly, but she had twenty-something kills in the three games.
“My setter, Alexa [Shivley] is actually a great libero, but I don't have anybody to set so she is stepping up and setting for the high school team.”
The Lady Spartans will next play at 5 p.m. on Sept. 6 at home against Topeka High and Hayden. Wang is sure the girls are excited to play at home.
“We haven’t talked about it yet, but I’m sure they are excited about their first home game,” Wang said. “They want the students to come out and support. We will play Topeka High again and we just played them on Thursday, so we should have some good home matches.”
