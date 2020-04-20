Lula May (Kahle) Tucker, long time resident of Benton, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 78 after an extended illness.
Lula is survived by her husband, Robert L. Tucker Sr. of the home; her son, Robert L. Tucker Jr. (Carlene) of Wichita; her daughter, Melody C Tucker of the home; grandchildren, Kahle Tucker and Bridget Tucker of Wichita; and her sister, Erma Tucker of Emporia; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph E Kahle; mother, Eleanor N (Wagner) Kahle; sister, Maureen (Pelfry) Busby; and brother, Ernest Kahle.
Lula was born in Emporia, Kansas on June 29, 1941. She was married to Robert on November 30, 1962 in Council Grove by Pastor Sackerly in a small ceremony.
Robert and Lula met in 1960. Robert had bought a 1959 Corvette and was cruising main street in Emporia when he noticed Lula walking with her sister and friends. He tried to get her attention but she totally ignored him because she thought he was another guy in town that had the same style of car. When she realized it was Robert, she hollered “Oh, Robert!”, ran, and jumped in the car with him. That was the start of a 60-year love affair. Their lives together came with many trials and many blessings and through it all Lula was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Prior to their marriage, Lula’s sister, Erma, married Robert’s brother, Lawrence J Tucker. Brothers married sisters which made a close family relationship.
Her devotion to the Pentecostal church was a blessing to her and to those around her. She loved to listen to gospel, blue grass, classical and country music. She did not enjoy TV except when they showed old classical movies. Among her hobbies were growing roses, decorating and worrying about her loved ones. She will be missed deeply by her family and friends and all who knew her.
A private family graveside will be held at this time. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com.
