Americans share a history and an understanding of our government, which is described in the Constitution and its 27 Amendments. Although we studied government in high school, we sometimes need a reminder of our government’s unique structure and how we are expected to participate.
The goal described in the Preamble to the Constitution is “To form a more perfect Union.” Since our population is diverse, we bring different perspectives to our participation in governance, but we should remember that our goal is to form that “more perfect union.” We continuously seek to make our country better, though sometimes we, the people, may strongly disagree. Still, we all have an obligation to participate in reaching that goal by voting and by communicating with our elected representatives.
Since the adoption of the Constitution in 1787, we have struggled in our efforts “to form a more perfect Union,” and we continue to struggle today as our President for a time refused to accept the election results of the people who chose his opponent by more than five million popular votes.
It is helpful to review what the Constitution says about elections in Article I, which defines the purpose and limits of Congress and of elections. The Constitution is clear about the role of Congress: “All legislative powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.”
The Constitution makes Congress the lawmaking institution, and it is the foundation of the federal government, allowing the people’s representatives to act together for the common good. The President and the Supreme Court cannot assert legislative authority. A President cannot declare laws as a dictator or king can.
Article I outlines the election and role of persons elected to Congress, and it states the primary duties of the House of Representatives and the Senate. It specifies citizenship requirements and minimum ages for representatives (25) and senators (30) and terms of office.
Article I, Section 2 defines the qualifications for voting in federal elections, but the original document excluded women, as well as African Americans and Native Americans. It also excluded some white men, who were barred from voting by property ownership requirements that were the norm in 1787.
The Fifteenth Amendment, adopted in 1870, prohibited denial of the vote because of race, though in practice African-Americans were denied that right in southern states for much of the twentieth century, and some political leaders today still attempt to make voting difficult for minority populations. Women gained a constitutional right to vote with the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920. Today minorities and women still are not represented in Congress in proportion to their percentage of the population of this country.
To ensure that states are represented in proportion to their population, Article I, Section 2 requires a census every ten years, which was completed this year. And Section 2 gives the U.S. House of Representatives “the sole Power of Impeachment,” including impeachment of the President.
Section 3 defines the Senate. The Constitution vests the Senate with the authority to undertake four specific actions: providing advice and consent to presidential nominations, ratifying treaties, conviction and removal of high-ranking officials for misconduct, and approving constitutional amendments.
The Elections Clause in Section 4 is the primary source of constitutional authority to regulate elections for the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate. The Clause directs and empowers states to determine the “times, places, and manner” of congressional elections, subject to Congress’s authority to “make or alter” state regulations.
Sections 5 and 6 of Article 1 provide the framework for establishing rules and compensation for Congress. Section 7 of Article I states that every bill passed by both the Senate and House must be presented to the President of the United States before it can become law. If the President does not return a Bill within ten days (Sundays excepted), the Bill becomes a law, as if he had signed it, unless the Congress, by their adjournment, prevents its return. In that case, it becomes a law. If the President rejects a bill, it can be vetoed by a vote of two-thirds of both the Senate and House of Representatives.
Section 8, among other things, gives Congress the authority to declare war, to raise and support armies, to provide and maintain a navy, and to make rules for their governance. Congress has the power to tax, borrow, pay debt, and provide for the common defense and the general welfare; to regulate commerce, bankruptcies, and coin money. It provides for naturalization, standards of weights and measures, post offices and roads, and patents.
Section 9 lists eight powers denied by Congress, including the authority granted to states, taxing exports from states, granting titles of nobility, or accepting emoluments from other countries.
Article I, Section 10 contains a long, somewhat diverse list of prohibitions on the powers of the states.
The United States requires the active and continuous involvement of its citizens through voting and interactions with our legislators.
We recently elected a new president and vice-president, senator, and representative. Now we must recognize that we have differences of opinions, but we must move forward together with our elected representatives to continue forming a “more perfect Union.”
