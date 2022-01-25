Karl John Katzer died Tuesday, January 4, 2022. He was 69.
He served in the US Army and managed restaurants, a ski area, resorts, and assorted businesses.
A Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the Blue Wave Pavilion at Rockport Beach Park in Rockport, Texas. Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory in Aransas Pass, Texas has the arrangements.
