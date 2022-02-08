Richard Dean Lowry of Emporia died at his home on Thursday, February 3, 2022. He was 83.
Richard was born on December 6, 1938 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Cassius C. and Edith F. Snow Lowry. He married Karen Sue Lowry on February 1, 1959 in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. She died on March 28, 2006 in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: sons, Chris Lowry of Emporia, and Mike (Dara) Lowry of Council Grove, Kansas; daughter, Amy (Jim) Geitz of Emporia; grandchildren, Chelsea Lowry-Harder, Shayla Lowry, Britney Hinrichs, Travis Richard, Callie Lowry, Lily Geitz, Adam Tyner, and Zach Tyner; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Addisyn, and Ryker Hinrichs, Bode and Harper Richard, Dylan, Kaden, Hudson, Kiele and Grace Tyner; sister, Pat Gundy of Osage City, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers and sisters, Estaline Lowry, Edwin Lowry, Thomas Lowry, Robert Lowry, Albert Lee Lowry, Jack Lowry, Lucy Lowry, Nadine Lowry, Rosalie Simcox.
Richard worked for the Santa Fe Railroad as a brakeman and conductor. He served in the United States Navy and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2551 in Fort Morgan, Colorado, and the Emporia Masonic Lodge #12.
Cremation is planned with a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 11, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia with Military Honors by Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars. The visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. Memorial contributions to Lowry-Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
