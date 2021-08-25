Gary D. Bruch, 80, passed away on August 23, 2021. Born on May 8, 1941 to Merle and Marie (Duncan) Bruch, Gary resided in Strong City with his wife of 43 years, Brenda (Miller) Filinger.
Gary is survived by his children, Danny Bruch and wife Kari of Emporia; Wendy Bruch and partner Eddie Williams of Kansas City, MO; Debbie Rogers and husband Derek of Lawrence; Jeff Filinger and wife JoAnn of Cuba, KS; Lisa Eidman and husband Steve of Cottonwood Falls, and Brian Filinger and wife Penny of Emporia. He had 11 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, along with several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his brother, Michael Bruch and wife Ethel of Kingman, and sister, Johneen Koestle and husband Steve of Partridge.
Gary taught elementary education for 35 years in Cedar Point and Strong City. After his retirement he farmed and raised Longhorn cattle. A past Chase County Commissioner and member of the Strong City Rodeo Board and Chase County Fair Board, Gary gave generously of his time to his community.
Reverend Clifford Winter of Gary’s church, Grace Lutheran Church in Strong City, will preside at a graveside service for Gary at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Miller Cemetery, 1909 UP Rd, in Cottonwood Falls. Memorial donations may be made to Chase County Athletics or Chase County 4-H, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, P.O. Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
