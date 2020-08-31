Nadine M. Bastin, 81, died August 24, 2020, at her home in rural Emporia. She was born November 29, 1938, in Americus to Kenneth and Juanita (DeWeese) Kennison. Nadine attended Madison High School and worked in environmental services at Newman Regional Health.
On April 4, 1955, she married John H. Bastin in Emporia. They shared 59 years of marriage before he died on May 8, 2014.
Nadine is survived by: children, Kenneth Bastin of Lamar, CO, Patricia Jacob and husband Steve of rural Emporia, Katherine Bastin of Cottonwood Falls; 5 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and brothers, Kenneth Kennison of Wichita and Larry Kennison of Marquette.
She was preceded in death by: her parents and son, John H. Bastin Jr.
Cremation has taken place. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Hand in Hand Hospice or David Traylor Zoo, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
